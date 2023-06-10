While Russia and Ukraine are blaming each other for the recent dam collapse in the war-torn nation, Kim Jong Un's North Korea alleged that it was part of a joint conspiracy orchestrated by the U.S. and Kyiv.

What Happened: Kim's isolated nation said that the two allies collaborated to shift the blame onto Russia amidst Vladimir Putin's ongoing war in Ukraine.

The state-owned Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Pyongyang accused Washington and its allies of “basely” shifting the entire responsibility for destroying the Kakhovka dam onto Moscow. It said Kim's regime was concerned about the humanitarian and material damage caused by the incident when the world was already apprehensive about the situation.

The state-media article, citing O Song-jin, a researcher at the North’s Institute of International Studies, compared the dam collapse to the case of “Nord Stream” blasts, in which recent reports have revealed that President Joe Biden-led administration knew of a detailed Ukrainian plan to sabotage the gas pipeline to Europe.

"The case of the collapsed Kakhovka dam is, after all, nothing but another farce…cooked up by the U.S. and Ukraine in cahoots to shift the blame for humanitarian disaster onto Russia and create a political and military environment favorable for the so-called counteroffensive operation of Ukraine," the researcher said.

He added that Ukraine is “fully motivated to commit such hideous crimes with the connivance of the U.S.,” as the explosion caused extensive damage, particularly in the regions of Ukraine that have recently been incorporated into Russia.

The statement from North Korea, a staunch supporter of Putin, aligns with the Russian state media’s framing of the dam collapse.

