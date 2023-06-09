On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his willingness to hold talks with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un for "normalization of diplomatic relations."

What Happened: Kishida told an upper house committee, according to Nikkei Asia, “A leaders’ summit with General Secretary Kim should be realized at an early date without wasting opportunities, so I intend to continue pursuing high-level talks under my direct control.”

Kishida’s recent advocacy for dialogue with Kim is not the first time he has expressed such sentiments. Late last month, the Japanese leader said he is willing to meet Kim without any "preconditions."

However, this time, the prime minister said he aimed to “wipe the slate clean following an unfortunate past and realize normalization of diplomatic relations,” emphasizing the need for a comprehensive resolution to the abduction, nuclear weapons, and missile concerns as a precondition.

Kshida wants to talk with Kim to resolve the long-standing issue of North Korea's past abductions of Japanese nationals. Kishida said abductees’ families are aging, adding, “The abduction issue is a human rights issue with a time limit.”

Why It Matters: Last month, after Japan offered to hold talks with Kim, North Korea responded quickly, indicating the isolated nation’s willingness to improve bilateral ties with the U.S. ally.

In a statement, North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Pak Sang Gil said that if Tokyo “seeks a way out for improving the relations, there is no reason for the DPRK and Japan not to meet.”

Japan recognizes 17 citizens officially that have been abducted by Pyongyang, and there has been no progress on this issue for almost ten years now.

In the 2014 Stockholm Agreement, North Korea committed to reopening investigations into the abductees. However, Kim unilaterally halted these probes in 2016.

