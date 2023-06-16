In a thought-provoking Twitter exchange, Elon Musk hinted at a dystopian future where artificial intelligence, or AI, spouses and their human counterparts would raise robot children, igniting a whirlwind of humor, intrigue and ethical contemplation.

What Happened: In the ever-evolving landscape of AI, Musk once again stirred the pot of speculation and imagination.

The tech billionaire took to Twitter to respond to a user’s comment that shed light on the possibility of AI becoming an integral part of human relationships and even parenthood.

The tweet proposed a scenario that seemed straight out of a science fiction novel — a world where individuals form deep connections with AI companions, resulting in marriages and eventually raising children together.

The twist? These future offspring would be a unique blend of human and AI genes, with one biological parent and one AI parent.

While many would dismiss this idea as far-fetched or merely the stuff of dystopian nightmares, Musk responded cryptically saying, “The future will be wild.”

With those words, Musk appeared to acknowledge the plausibility of such a future, leaving netizens intrigued and slightly unnerved.

Why It's Important: Previously, Jack Dorsey, Twitter co-founder and former CEO, stated that if anyone wants to get clues about the future, they should turn to science fiction. "If you want to understand the future of any technology, just read science fiction. They're actually the roadmap writers."

Earlier this month, tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee also shared an observation highlighting a potential connection between Apple Vision Pro and Steven Spielberg's film adaptation of Ernest Cline's "Ready Player One," concerning excessive immersion in the virtual worlds leading to neglect of real-life responsibilities.

