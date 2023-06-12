Elon Musk Takes A Dig At OpenAI Again... This Time It's About AI Regulations

In a recent Twitter exchange, Elon Musk took a jab at chatGPT-parent OpenAI once again — this time, the topic of firm artificial intelligence regulations was at the center stage.

What Happened: Over the weekend, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @telmudic shared skepticism about OpenAI’s stance on AI regulations considering the company’s AI-powered chatbot named chatGPT almost single-handedly started an AI race among big tech companies like Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT.

In response to the tweet, Musk playfully reacted by sharing a rolling on-the-floor emoji and the 100 emoji, possibly implying his agreement or support for the sentiment expressed.

For the unversed, governments worldwide are pushing to address AI’s potential risk while fostering innovation. Earlier this year, in April, President Joe Biden’s administration emerged as a prominent proponent of AI regulations, emphasizing the necessity of implementing more substantial measures to guarantee the safety of AI tools before their introduction to the public.

Why It’s Important: In March 2023, more than 1000 tech experts, including Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak signed an “open letter” calling for an immediate pause in AI developments “more powerful” than OpenAI’s GPT-4 until safety protocols for such designs are created, executed and evaluated by independent experts.

Following the letter, while many prominent tech executives agreed with the sentiment, others argued that pausing AI development isn’t the answer.

In May, OpenAI’s CEO Altman testified before Congress and made bold statements regarding AI regulations. “I think if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong. And we want to be vocal about that,” he said.

He later stated, “We have explicitly said there should be no regulation on smaller companies. The only regulation we have called for is on ourselves and people bigger.”

Others like Microsoft’s president Brad Smith and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have joined ranks and urged Congress for strong AI regulations.

