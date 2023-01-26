“MILF Manor,” “The Button” and “Pressure Cooker” — do you know what all these reality TV shows have in common? Well, they don’t have a human host to tell the competitors about challenges or crack jokes with them.

What Happened: From meeting Boston Dynamics’ robots that can slay with their iconic dance moves to OpenAI’s chatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot that has taken the internet by storm — 2022 was a significant year for technological advancements.

Now, it appears that robots are replacing reality TV hosts.

There was a time when watching Tyra Banks, Mario Lopez and sometimes Donald Trump on small screens to judge and torture contestants fighting for a potentially career-making prize was a treat. Now, robots are replacing humans by stealing their jobs, reported Vice.

“MILF Manor” provides contestants directions via a text alert on iPhones. Netflix’s original “Pressure Cooker” uses a kitchen ticket printer to give contestants instructions about the challenges and announce the results of game-ending votes.

Similarly, YouTube‘s speed dating series, “The Button,” uses a large talking button instead of a host that cracks cringe-worthy jokes and provokes contestants to dare each other. Although, the robo-host in “The Button” appears more fun than its counterparts.

Why It’s Important: Experts have already predicted that artificial intelligence and machine learning could replace human workers as couriers, investment analysts and customer service representatives. Adding a reality TV show host to the list doesn’t seem far-fetched, the report noted.

