After DeSantis, Texas Governor Strikes Down Diversity Inclusion In State Public Colleges

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, on Wednesday, signed a bill into law that prohibits the establishment of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) offices in public colleges and universities in the state.

What Happened: The law will prohibit the requirement of diversity statements from job applicants at Texas universities and mandates the elimination of mandatory DEI training for any purpose, reported CNN.

According to the new law, the DEI offices in Texas colleges will be required to shut down starting in January 2024. It also bans activities aimed at favoring specific racial, ethnic, or gender groups over others.

The law will take effect on Jan. 1.

The law says the institutions can't "endorse an ideology that promotes the differential treatment of an individual or group of individuals based on race, color, or ethnicity" or require students and employees to disclose their "race, color, ethnicity, or national origin" unless it is necessary for demographic purposes or required by specific circumstances.

Bill sponsor state Sen. Brandon Creighton's office described the law as "the most significant ban on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in higher education in the nation."

"With this bold, forward-thinking legislation to eliminate DEI programs, Texas is leading the nation and ensuring our campuses return to focusing on the strength of diversity and promoting a merit-based approach where individuals are judged on their qualifications, skills, and contributions," Creighton added.

The new law follows a similar initiative introduced by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. In February, the GOP presidential candidate had pledged to prevent state colleges in Florida from implementing DEI programs on their campuses. DeSantis signed the bill into law Monday.

