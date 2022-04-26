Texas Governor Wants Elon Musk To Bring Twitter Near Tesla, SpaceX In His State

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday threw at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk an idea to shift Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) headquarters to the second-largest U.S. state, where the billionaire entrepreneur’s other companies are already based.

What Happened: The 64-year-old Texas governor sent out a request on the microblogging site and tagged Musk in the post.

“Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX & the Boring company,” Abbott wrote.

.@elonmusk. Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX & the Boring company. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 25, 2022

Abbott has over 744,300 followers on the microblogging site. His post was liked 85,600 times at press time.

Twitter headquarters are in San Francisco, California.

Why It Matters: Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company are all headquartered in Texas. Musk last year moved Tesla to Austin from Fremont, bringing the electric vehicle company closer to its sister company, SpaceX.

The move helped the billionaire entrepreneur save an estimated $2.5 billion in capital gains taxes by moving his residence and business from California to Texas.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.7% lower at $998.02 on Monday. Shares of the company are down about 16.8% year-to-date.