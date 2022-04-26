 Skip to main content

Texas Governor Wants Elon Musk To Bring Twitter Near Tesla, SpaceX In His State
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 26, 2022 6:46am   Comments
Texas Governor Wants Elon Musk To Bring Twitter Near Tesla, SpaceX In His State

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday threw at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk an idea to shift Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) headquarters to the second-largest U.S. state, where the billionaire entrepreneur’s other companies are already based.

What Happened: The 64-year-old Texas governor sent out a request on the microblogging site and tagged Musk in the post.

“Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX & the Boring company,” Abbott wrote.

Abbott has over 744,300 followers on the microblogging site. His post was liked 85,600 times at press time.

Twitter headquarters are in San Francisco, California. 

See Also: Tesla Annual Shareholders Meeting Takeaways: Headquarters To Texas, No Stock Split, Cybertruck And More

Why It Matters: Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company are all headquartered in Texas. Musk last year moved Tesla to Austin from Fremont, bringing the electric vehicle company closer to its sister company, SpaceX.

The move helped the billionaire entrepreneur save an estimated $2.5 billion in capital gains taxes by moving his residence and business from California to Texas.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.7% lower at $998.02 on Monday. Shares of the company are down about 16.8% year-to-date.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk Greg Abbott SpaceX texas The Boring CompanyNews Tech Best of Benzinga

