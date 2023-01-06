Prince Harry's Startling Claims In Bombshell Memoir: William 'Grabbed Me By The Collar, Ripping My Necklace…'

After making some big revelations in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has made some key claims in his memoir about the royal family.

What Happened: Although Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” officially goes on sale on Jan. 10, much of its contents have already been leaked in the U.K. and U.S. media.

See Also: A Royal Punishment: How Will King Charles Deal With Explosive ‘Harry & Meghan’ Docuseries Revelations?

Here are some of the startling claims that the prince has made about his brother Prince William, his father, King Charles and his late mother, Princess Diana.

William Knocked Down Harry In A Fight: The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir, has claimed that the Prince of Wales physically attacked him as their relationship fell apart after Harry's marriage to the actor Meghan Markle.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out," Harry writes in the book, according to The Guardian.

The Heir Issue: In another interview with Good Morning America, Harry revealed that he and Prince William – whom he addressed as his “beloved brother and arch-nemesis” – have always been in some kind of "weird" competition.

“There has always been this competition between us, weirdly. I think it really plays into or is played by, the ‘heir/spare’ (issue),” Prince Harry said.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

King Pleading His Sons Not To Fight: After burying his father, Prince Philip, King Charles III pleaded with his sons to stop fighting at a meeting, according to Harry's memoir.

“Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery,” Charles told them, according to Harry, reported The Telegraph.

The Unfunny Joke: In another surprising revelation, Harry said that the King used to crack an "unfunny joke" about whether he was really his father.

"Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father? He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt," Prince Harry writes, according to AFP.

Cocaine Addiction: The Duke acknowledged using drugs on several occasions when he was a teenager, saying he was “willing to try almost anything that would alter the pre-established order.”

“It wasn’t very fun, and it didn’t make me feel especially happy as seems to happen to others, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. To feel. To be different,” wrote Harry in the book, according to Sky news.

Read Next: The 9 Lesser-Known Facts About Queen Elizabeth II; She Was Very Particular Regarding Baths