What's Going On With Coherent Stock?

Coherent Corp. COHR shares are trading higher. The company introduced its new PH20 SmartWeld+ laser processing heads on Wednesday morning.

What To Know: The new technology is optimized for precision control of welding depths that are ideal for electric vehicle manufacturing applications.

There is a great demand for next-generation laser processing systems due to the massive growth in battery manufacturing for electric vehicles. They are able to produce the quality welds in batteries while accelerating manufacturing throughput and maintaining competitive cost of ownership.

"For battery lid-to-can welding in aluminum, we are able to achieve precision welds at very high speeds," said Alexander Roth, Vice President and Managing Director, Laser Systems Business Unit. "In addition, what differentiates this processing head is its ability to oscillate the laser beam in any desired pattern while moving along the weld path, thanks to its lightweight mirrors and proprietary process control."

Coherent is set to present the most recent additions to its wide portfolio of differentiated solutions for materials processing at the end of June and during July at events in Munich, Seoul, and Shanghai.

Related Link: What's Going On With Ideanomics (IDEX) Stock Tuesday?

COHR Price Action: Shares of COHR were up 17.4% at $50.29 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image by Ralf Vetterle from Pixabay