Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

Brookfield Renewable BEPC - P/E: 4.02 Clearway Energy CWEN - P/E: 5.68 Enel Chile ENIC - P/E: 2.55 Genie Energy GNE - P/E: 7.16 Pampa Energia PAM - P/E: 5.37

Brookfield Renewable's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $-0.09, whereas in Q4, they were at -0.16. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.19%, which has decreased by 0.13% from 4.32% last quarter.

This quarter, Clearway Energy experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.1 in Q4 and is now $0.0. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.09%, which has increased by 0.56% from 4.53% last quarter.

Enel Chile has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.13, which has decreased by 84.88% compared to Q4, which was 0.86. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.41%, which has decreased by 35.63% from 37.04% last quarter.

Genie Energy's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.54, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.61. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.96%, which has decreased by 0.45% from 2.41% in the previous quarter.

Pampa Energia has reported Q1 earnings per share at $2.56, which has increased by 24.88% compared to Q4, which was 2.05.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.