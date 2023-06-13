14-Year-Old Prodigy Joins SpaceX As Youngest Engineer: ET

At the young age of 14, Kairan Quazi has secured a position as a software engineer at Elon Musk’s SpaceX, making him the youngest engineer at the company, The Economic Times reports.

Quazi’s Journey

While most kids his age are busy with video games or school exams, Quazi passed a “technically challenging” interview process and graduated with honors from Santa Clara University. He announced his new role at SpaceX on LinkedIn, praising the company for not using age as a benchmark for maturity and ability.

Who is Kairan Quazi?

Quazi, a child prodigy, enrolled at Las Positas College at the age of nine and graduated with an AS degree in Mathematics with the highest distinction. He later joined Santa Clara University for a BS degree in Computer Science & Engineering at the age of 11. He has previously interned at Intel Labs as an AI research co-op fellow and at Blackbird AI, where he designed a tool to discover social media content manipulation.