Tesla Owner MKBHD Opens Up On His Favorite Car Right Now: 'Solid, Nice EV ... With Good Software'

Popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee, who reviews technology and electric vehicles, named the Polestar PSNY as one of his favorite cars in an interview published last week.

What Happened: Brownlee named Polestar as his favorite car he has ever driven under $55,000. The popular YouTuber was speaking at the YouTube series Hot Ones hosted by Sean Evans where celebrities answer questions while joining him in eating progressively spicier chicken wings.

“I really like the Polestar,” Brownlee said while adding that it is a “solid nice EV made by Volvo” with “good software.”

Brownlee also named Kia EV-6 GT as a second favorite. The Kia vehicle, however, is priced at about $60,000, the YouTuber said.

While software on cars is really underappreciated, performance is overthought, Brownlee said.

“It’s just fun. You don’t actually need a fast car.”

Why It Matters: Brownlee, who reportedly owns two cars made by Tesla Inc TSLA, in April named the Rivian Automotive, Inc RIVN R1S an “awesome, expensive SUV.”

For the first quarter, Polestar recorded 12,076 deliveries, up 26% year on year.

However, the company flagged delays in the start of production of Polestar 3. Previously expected to start in mid-2023, it is now slated for the first quarter of 2024.

The company also cut forecasts and now sees a production volume of 60,000-70,000 vehicles in 2023, down from the previous guidance of 80,000 vehicles.

