Elon Musk Invites George Soros' Heir For Twitter Spaces Interview: '…Violent Criminals Need To Stop'

After hosting Twitter Spaces With Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – two 2024 presidential candidates, Elon Musk has now invited Alexander “Alex” Soros, the successor of billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros.

What Happened: Over the weekend, it was reported that Soros had handed the reins of his $25 billion empire to his son, who expressed his commitment to continuing his father’s initiatives.

Alex emphasized his inclination towards political involvement, affirming his dedication to upholding his father’s legacy by supporting left-leaning political figures.

Following the announcement, Musk expressed a shared agreement with Alex on the importance of freedom of speech, acknowledging a “common ground.” However, the tech billionaire also stressed the need to address the issue of public safety by ending the election of district attorneys who fail to prosecute violent criminals.



Notably, Soros-backed super PAC, Democracy PAC, has endorsed the election campaigns of district attorneys and law enforcement officials who aim to reduce incarceration rates and combat racial bias within the justice system, a few of the efforts have faced criticism from conservative groups, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Responding to his tweet, Independent investigative reporter Brian Krassenstein said that Alex’s’ initiatives prioritize rehabilitation and treatment for individuals struggling with addiction or mental health issues rather than seeking prosecution.

That’s when Musk extended an unexpected invitation to Alex for a live chat on Twitter, aiming to address any perceived differences between them and provide clarity on the matter.

While Alex has yet to respond to this invitation, Krassenstein expressed eagerness for such a conversation, saying that many misconceptions could benefit from clarification. ‘

Open Society Foundations, founded by the Soros family, allocates approximately $1.5 billion annually to support various causes, including human rights advocacy and the promotion of democratic values worldwide.

Why It’s Important: In May 2023, Soros Fund Management revealed in a regulatory filing that it had completely divested its holdings in Tesla as of March 31.

Following this revelation, Musk unleashed a series of vehement insults and allegations against the 92-year-old philanthropist and drew a comparison between Soros and the Marvel Comics supervillain “Magneto,” a Jewish character known for his antagonism towards humanity and desire to undermine the very foundations of civilization.

It is important to note that Soros himself is Jewish and a survivor of the Holocaust.

Musk also accused Soros of manipulating district attorney elections by financing their campaigns.

