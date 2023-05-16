Elon Musk took to Twitter to share an analogy between billionaire investor George Soros and Marvel Comics’ antagonist Magneto.

What Happened: Musk tweeted hinting at a resemblance he sees between Soros, who is also a prominent philanthropist, and the fictional character, Magneto.

"Soros reminds me of Magneto," Musk tweeted.

Magneto is a supervillain in the Marvel Comics universe who possesses magnetic powers and is known for his antagonistic actions against humans.

Musk's tweet sparked a discussion on Twitter, with one user drawing parallels between Magneto and Soros as Holocaust survivors, saying both individuals were profoundly influenced by their experiences, leading to a unique "perspective" and "depth and empathy."

The user added that despite his "good intentions," Soros "gets attacked nonstop," primarily from certain Americans who think his actions "are bad merely because they disagree with this political affiliations."

In response, Musk interjected with a contrasting viewpoint. He expressed skepticism towards assuming good intentions behind Soros' actions.

"You assume they are good intentions. They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity," tweeted Musk.

Why It Matters: Musk's tweet comes a few days after the billionaire investor's Soros Fund Management sold its entire stake in Tesla Inc. TSLA.

According to 13F filed by Soros' fund on Friday, it liquidated its entire holding of the electric vehicle maker in the first quarter. From the 132,046 shares held at the end of the fourth quarter, the fund's Tesla stake went to zero in the first quarter.

Earlier, in February, Soros Fund Management divested its entire holdings in Musk-led Twitter. After Musk's takeover of Twitter in October, Soros divested all the 90 million preference shares he held in the social media platform.

