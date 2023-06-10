Here’s some exciting news for Twitter users! Elon Musk has made an announcement, hinting at an update that could revolutionize how creators earn on the platform.

What Happened: Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in October last year, disclosed that in just a few weeks, the microblogging site will begin compensating creators for advertisements served in their replies.

A staggering $5 million would be allocated as a first block payment to kick-start this initiative.

However, there’s a catch — only ads served to verified users will be eligible for compensation and only paid content creators can avail of this feature.

This unexpected move by Musk and Twitter has generated immense excitement among content creators, as it presents a potentially game-changing opportunity to monetize interactions like never before.

Why It’s Important: Earlier this week, Musk unveiled another empowering feature for content creators on Twitter, saying that the platform will soon offer subscribers’ email addresses directly to the creators.

According to Musk, the initiative would enable content creators to maintain seamless interaction with their subscribers, even if they decide to part ways with the site.

For the unversed, Musk rebranded Twitter’s “Super Follows” feature as the “Subscriptions” model for content creators and influencers to monetize their presence by offering exclusive content to their subscribers.

Interestingly, reports surfaced about Musk’s own subscriptions on the platform, which include prominent names like tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, Twitter Spaces host Mario Nawfal, MrBeast, the parody account of Jerome Powell, and the memes poster ShitpostGateway.

Earlier, Musk unintentionally revealed a screenshot showing his impressive subscriber count of 24,700, potentially earning him a monthly income of $98,800 based solely on his Twitter subscribers paying $4 per month.

