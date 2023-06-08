Elon Musk Says Instagram Pedophilia Controversy 'Extremely Concerning' — But Is Twitter Blame Free?

Elon Musk has expressed deep concern regarding the recent pedophilia controversy surrounding Instagram, the social media platform owned by Meta Platforms Inc. META.

What Happened: The Wall Street Journal and academic researchers discovered that Instagram’s recommendation system actively facilitates connections between pedophiles and content sellers. Their report revealed that the platform’s algorithms promote a vast network of accounts dedicated to underage-sex content. These algorithms facilitate explicit hashtag searches that lead to advertisements for child-sex material.

In response to the report, Musk, who now owns Twitter, expressed serious concerns about the issue. He acknowledged the extent of the problem and its implications.

Twitter Spaces host Mario Nawfal shared highlights of the report, including a comparison between Instagram and Twitter.

The Stanford research team found that Instagram had over three times the number of accounts dedicated to selling child sex abuse material compared to Musk’s platform.

Although Twitter has a smaller user base, the report noted that it did not recommend such accounts as extensively as Instagram and demonstrated a faster response in removing them.

Musk’s tweet regarding the report garnered attention and sparked a discussion on Twitter.

Many users acknowledged that Twitter is not entirely free from blame but recognized its comparatively quicker response in taking down inappropriate content when reported. They emphasized that Instagram, led by Mark Zuckerberg, should strive for improvement.

Why It Matters: In September 2022, before Musk officially acquired Twitter for $44 billion, several major advertisers suspended campaigns or removed advertisements from the platform due to their promotions appearing alongside content soliciting child pornography.

Musk expressed deep concern about the situation at the time and later declared that removing child exploitation is a priority.

However, a February 2023 report by The New York Times revealed that child pornography continued to persist on the platform, indicating the need for further action.

It’s worth noting that Meta, led by Zuckerberg, is currently preparing to launch its decentralized text-based social media platform, tentatively named “Barcelona.” This move has not been well-received by Musk, who previously mocked the Meta CEO and referred to him as a “copycat.”

