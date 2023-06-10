Wu Cheng Tien, the chairman of Taiwan’s New Party, who earlier this week met Xi Jinping's top political advisor in Beijing, vowed to "advance the peaceful reunification" of the island nation with China.

What Happened: Wu Cheng on Friday, at a press conference, said Taiwan's opposition party has "the courage to undertake the mission of the times," according to Chinese-owned state media Xinhua.

"‘Taiwan independence' leads nowhere, and Taiwan’s New Party advocates peaceful reunification with a clear-cut banner," said the party chairman.

Echoing Xi's beliefs, Wu emphasized the compatriots across the Taiwan Strait are all Chinese as he urged a strong opposition to “Taiwan independence” while advocating for peaceful reunification and national rejuvenation. According to Wu Cheng, “Taiwan independence” is a dead end and said Taiwan should not head "toward a dangerous warfare situation."

"The New Party has actively contributed to promoting cross-Strait ties and the peaceful reunification of the motherland," the report added.

Why It Matters: Taiwanese presidential election is set to be held in the first month of 2024. The party of incumbent President Tsai Ing Wen is facing headwinds to lead the country through one of the most dangerous periods in its history. The presidential election outcome, with 23.5 million people voting on various issues, holds global significance as it will determine how each party plans to address the threat posed by China.

China, in the past year, has massively ramped up military and political pressure to try and get Taipei to accept its sovereignty, including staging war games near the island and warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense zone. China considers Taiwan a renegade province and has not ruled out using force to take control.

