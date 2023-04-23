Donald Trump Says We Are This Close To World War III, Explains Why The U.S. Is Vulnerable Right Now

While speaking in a recent interview, former president Donald Trump shared many thoughts on the current U.S leadership and the country's risk of engaging in another international conflict.

What Happened: Trump announced in late 2022 that he would run for president in the 2024 election, in a bid to "make America great again" and keep the country from international conflict.

In an interview on the "Full Send Podcast" last week, Trump said that nuclear war is being discussed far more frequently today than it was years ago.

“Nobody used it during my term,” Trump said.

The former president added that the United States is out of ammunition as the country has given much of it away to Ukraine and other nations.

“We’re very vulnerable right now,” he said.

Reflecting on the U.S.' decision to help Ukraine and possible defense of Taiwan, Trump says there could be major consequences.

“At some point we’re going to have to defend ourselves,” he said.

Trump also doubled down on previous comments he made suggesting that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia would not have happened had he stayed in office.

“Putin would have never ever in a million years gone into Ukraine,” he said.

Trump additionally suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping would not be as concerned with Taiwan today had Trump still been in office.

Close to World War III: During the interview, Trump was asked how close the world was to a World War III.

“One mad man away,” Trump replied.

The former president went on to say that there would have been a nuclear war — and a potential world war — had Barack Obama stayed in office longer or had Hillary Clinton — whom he dubbed “Crooked Clinton” — won the 2016 election.

The former president also said that people are assuming that nuclear weapons won’t be used because the general population, like world leaders, are thinking sanely. Still, he cautioned, “When [nuclear weapons are] used, it will be like nothing ever before.”

Trump went on to explain how nuclear war could melt granite and lead to global warming.

“We have to get rid of nuclear weapons,” he said, adding that he had been working on getting rid of nuclear weapons while in office.

