Taiwan schooled Tesla CEO Elon Musk after the billionaire recently said there is "some inevitability" about Xi Jinping’s move to take control of the self-ruled island.

What Happened: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan took to Twitter to criticize Musk for his comments about growing political tension between Beijing and Taipei. It is pertinent to note that China claims sovereignty over Taiwan.

"The [Chinese Communist Party's] bullying & threats are a concern, especially for those who would rather stay free & democratic. The [People’s Republic of China] expansionist policy violates rules-based international order & the status quo. Mr. Elon Musk," the Taiwan defense ministry tweeted, quoting a video from Musk's recent interview with CNBC.

Musk, earlier this week, said he is worried about escalating geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China and thinks that everyone else should be concerned too.

The tech mogul said, "The official policy of China is that Taiwan should be integrated" and that "one does not need to read between the lines."

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Musk made controversial comments on the China-Taiwan issue. Last year, in October, the world’s second richest man said he believes the two governments could reach a “reasonably palatable” arrangement. His comments were sharply criticized by Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to Washington, who said, “Taiwan sells many products, but our freedom and democracy are not for sale.”

He also faced public criticism for posting a Twitter poll last year with his suggestions for ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, which included Kyiv giving up territory to Moscow.

