SpaceX Launches 'Starlink Aviation' For In-Flight Connectivity, Elon Musk Says It'll Feel Like 'Accessing Internet At Home'

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX’s Starlink has launched a new service that will allow air travelers to stay connected while on a flight.

What Happened: Starlink on Tuesday announced “Starlink Aviation,” which, according to the company, will provide high-speed, low-latency, in-flight internet with connectivity across the globe.

The service will deliver up to 350 Mbps to each plane, allowing all passengers to access streaming-capable internet at the same time, Starlink said.

Latency is as low as 20 milliseconds. So, passengers can engage in activities such as making video calls, online gaming, virtual private networks among others.

Starlink Aviation will have superior technology and is convenient to install as well, the company said. The installation kit includes Aero Terminal, power supply 2, wireless access points and harnesses.

While potential customers can begin reserving immediately, deliveries would start in 2023. Reservations can be made with a $5,000 deposit and the recurring service charge is aircraft-dependent, and would range from $12,500 to $25,000 per month. The one-time outgo for the hardware is $150,000.

Musk took to Twitter to flaunt the service.

Internet in airplanes will feel same as if you were accessing Internet at home! https://t.co/Mfl2ixYnJH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2022

Why It’s Important: Starlink has been rapidly adding new services of late, having launched connectivity for recreational and maritime vehicles, in addition to powering residential homes and businesses.

Musk has been soliciting support for Starlink so that the service can be extended to remote and rural areas. Recently, the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO said Starlink will soon get a donate option for this purpose.

