Elon Musk Says Starlink Internet In Planes As Fast As 'High-Speed Connection On The Ground'

Elon Musk, on Thursday, took to Twitter to sing the virtues of his SpaceX venture-owned Starlink satellite internet service.

What Happened: The billionaire was responding to a Tesmanian article regarding charter airline JSX deploying the Starlink service on its point-to-point flights.

The airliner’s CEO, Alex Wilcox, reportedly told AI Online that Starlink’s service has been met with “amazement and delight” by its customers.

Commenting on the Tesmanian story, Musk said, “Starlink in aircraft feels the same as a high-speed connection on the ground.”

JSX reportedly has installed the Starlink hardware in half of its fleet and hopes to expand it to the rest by the second quarter of 2023.

Wilcox reportedly said, “As we continue to outfit our fleet with this industry-leading product, offered to our customers totally free of charge, the gap between the JSX experience and the rest of the industry will continue to widen."

Why It’s Important: Starlink, which initially started as a high-speed, low-latency internet connection for residential and commercial customers, expanded its services to be made available on flights, recreational vehicles and maritime vessels.

Late last year, the company struck a partnership with T-Mobile US Inc. TMUS to provide near-complete coverage in most places in the U.S., including remote locations previously unreachable by traditional cell signals.

Musk hinted in 2022 that he might take Starlink public in three to four years.

