Starlink’s internet services, operated by SpaceX, will now be available as a complimentary service on certain Brightline trains.

What Happened: Starlink internet is available on Brightline trains servicing South Florida between Miami and West Palm Beach, the intercity rail provider said in a statement on Tuesday. It will also be available soon on the fleet to Orlando from Miami set to start this year.

"We're excited to work with Brightline and provide Starlink to their entire fleet, which will enable all of Brightline's passengers to access high-speed, low-latency internet that is critical in our modern age – whether you're finishing up work during your commute, staying connected with friends and family, or simply streaming a movie," said SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Commercial Sales Jonathan Hofeller.

Why It Matters: With the new partnership, Starlink will venture into the rail industry. It already does service the aviation and marine industries.

In October, SpaceX launched Starlink Aviation to provide in-flight internet. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said earlier during the year that Starlink in aircraft feels the same as on the ground.

Brightline is the first passenger rail service to offer Starlink internet. The company expects the partnership to elevate the brand “to the stars,” said Brightline chief technology & digital innovation officer Kevin T McAuliffe.

