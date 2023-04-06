Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail With Elon Musk's Starlink: High-Speed Internet For Passengers

- Global cruise company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH will offer SpaceX's Starlink high-speed internet on its ships.
- Starlink's connectivity will improve the capacity, speed and reliability of internet on board.
- The company is currently testing Starlink, beginning with Norwegian Breakaway.
- The cruise liner intends to adopt the technology across its entire world class fleet in a phased manner.
- "Once deployed, guests and crew will have a faster and more reliable method to stay connected with friends and family including by sharing in real-time the incredible memories they create while at sea," said Harry Sommer, president and CEO-elect of Norwegian Cruise Line.
- Price Action: NCLH shares are trading flat at $12.92 on the last check Thursday.
