Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail With Elon Musk's Starlink: High-Speed Internet For Passengers

Global cruise company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH will offer SpaceX's Starlink high-speed internet on its ships.

The company is currently testing Starlink, beginning with Norwegian Breakaway.

The cruise liner intends to adopt the technology across its entire world class fleet in a phased manner.

"Once deployed, guests and crew will have a faster and more reliable method to stay connected with friends and family including by sharing in real-time the incredible memories they create while at sea," said Harry Sommer, president and CEO-elect of Norwegian Cruise Line.

Price Action: NCLH shares are trading flat at $12.92 on the last check Thursday.

