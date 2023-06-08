Smartsheet, Oxford Industries And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

HashiCorp, Inc. HCP shares tumbled 19.4% to $28.01 in pre-market after the company issued weak guidance and announced a workforce reduction of approximately 8%.

shares tumbled 19.4% to $28.01 in pre-market after the company issued weak guidance and announced a workforce reduction of approximately 8%. GameStop Corp. GME shares dipped 18.4% to $21.30 in pre-market trading as the company reported worse-than-expected results for its first quarter and named Ryan Cohen as executive chairman, terminating its former CEO.

shares dipped 18.4% to $21.30 in pre-market trading as the company reported worse-than-expected results for its first quarter and named Ryan Cohen as executive chairman, terminating its former CEO. Smartsheet Inc. SMAR declined 17.9% to $40.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter results.

declined 17.9% to $40.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter results. QuantumScape Corporation QS shares fell 6.6% to $6.85 in pre-market trading. Wolfe Research downgraded QuantumScape from Peer Perform to Underperform and announced a $2 price target.

shares fell 6.6% to $6.85 in pre-market trading. Wolfe Research downgraded QuantumScape from Peer Perform to Underperform and announced a $2 price target. Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM dropped 5.3% to $101.50 in pre-market trading. Oxford Industries reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter.

dropped 5.3% to $101.50 in pre-market trading. Oxford Industries reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter. Chijet Motor Company, Inc. CJET shares fell 4.3% to $5.13 in pre-market trading after climbing around 28% on Wednesday.

shares fell 4.3% to $5.13 in pre-market trading after climbing around 28% on Wednesday. U Power Limited UCAR shares declined 3.8% to $8.61 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Wednesday.

shares declined 3.8% to $8.61 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Wednesday. Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR shares fell 3.5% to $6.57 in pre-market trading. Vertex Energy announced a key step in strengthening balance sheet position with private exchange of approximately $79.95 million of 6.25% convertible notes due 2027.

Now Read This: Signet Jewelers, GameStop And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here