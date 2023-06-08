Signet Jewelers, GameStop And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

- Wall Street expects Signet Jewelers Limited SIG to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares gained 1.1% to $70.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter. Oxford Industries shares dropped 5.3% to $101.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Designer Brands Inc. DBI to have earned 25 cents per share on revenue of $759.08 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Designer Brands shares gained 1.3% to $7.30 in after-hours trading.
- GameStop Corp. GME reported worse-than-expected results for its first quarter and named Ryan Cohen as executive chairman, terminating its former CEO. GameStop shares dipped 19.2% to $21.09 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN to post quarterly earnings at $8.83 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion after the closing bell. Vail Resorts shares gained 0.4% to $257.29 in after-hours trading.
