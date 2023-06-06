Google Chat Raises The Bar With Smart Sentence Suggestions — Is Slack Listening?

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google Chat has taken the messaging experience to the next level by introducing smart sentence suggestions.

What Happened: Inspired by the success of smart compose in Gmail and Google Docs, Google Chat has introduced smart sentence suggestions.

However, this development raised an important question: Will Slack follow suit and incorporate similar functionality into its platform?

According to Google, the introduction of smart compose in Gmail and Google Docs significantly improved the efficiency of writing emails and content creation. Now the company plans to bring that same convenience to messaging, enabling users to compose high-quality messages quickly.

As users type, contextual suggestions will appear, allowing them to complete sentences with a simple tap of the Tab key.

Smart Compose in Google Chat supports multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian. This inclusive approach could ensure that a broader user base benefits from this time-saving functionality.

While the smart sentence suggestions feature is being rolled out first on the web, mobile support is expected to follow in due course.

It’s worth noting that Smart Compose is enabled by default for both Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

However, those who prefer to opt out of predictive suggestions can easily do so by unchecking the “Enable predictive suggestions as you compose a message on web and desktop” option in their Google Chat settings.

Why It’s Important: With Google Chat’s introduction of smart sentence suggestions, the messaging world is poised to become more efficient. As users embrace this feature, it remains to be seen if other messaging platforms, such as Slack, which was acquired in 2021 by Salesforce.com Inc CRM, will follow suit and introduce its versions to enhance the messaging experience for users.

