Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday aimed at his Republican nomination counterpart, former President Donald Trump, for not firing Dr. Anthony Fauci during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What Happened: In a new video released this week, DeSantis criticized the ex-president’s decision to keep Fauci on his COVID-19 task force team.

Fauci was the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) from 1984 to 2022 and served under President Trump as one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

DeSantis’s rapid response team tweeted a 44-second video that features snippets of the former U.S. president during his time on NBC’s “The Apprentice,” where he famously utters the phrase “You’re fired.” The video then contrasts the NBC footage of Trump firing contestants with another clip in which the former president explains why he did not fire Fauci, highlighting the former chief medical advisor to POTUS' significant role in both the Trump and President Joe Biden-led administrations.

"Every time he goes on television, there's always a bomb," Trump is seen saying in the DeSantis campaign video.

"But there's a bigger bomb if you fire him."

"Frankly, you can't win that one. If I would have done it, I would have taken heat," Trump is heard saying in another clip from the spot.

Why It Matters: As the competition for the Republican nomination intensifies, DeSantis has hurled a series of attacks on Trump for the president's handling of COVID during his time at the White House.

Meanwhile, a recent report revealed that while DeSantis is now criticizing Trump for “turning the country over to Fauci in March 2020,” the Florida governor was actually busy praising the CMO’s efforts in handling the crisis at that time.

