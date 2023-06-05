Day One Biopharmaceuticals, ImmunoGen And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. DAWN shares jumped 33.8% to $18.19 in pre-market trading after the company announced overall response rate of 67% and clinical benefit rate of 93% in 69 heavily pretreated RANO-HGG evaluable patients in pediatric low-grade glioma trial.

ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN shares gained 14.3% to $16.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced that ELAHERE demonstrated 35% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death vs chemotherapy in FRα-Positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. ARLO shares rose 8.6% to $10.74 in pre-market trading. Arlo Technologies recently reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued revenue guidance above estimates.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. OSUR shares jumped 7% to $6.12 in pre-market trading. The company's CFO Kenneth McGrath recently bought 100,000 shares at an average price of $4.93.

Lilium N.V. LILM shares climbed 5.6% to $1.12 in pre-market trading after dropping over 9% on Friday.

Tremor International Ltd TRMR shares gained 5.3% to $7.32 in pre-market trading. Tremor International recently reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

RLX Technology Inc. RLX shares gained 5.1% to $1.88 in pre-market trading. RLX Technology recently reported a year-over-year decrease in first-quarter adjusted EPADS and sales results.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW shares rose 5% to $228.00 in pre-market trading. Palo Alto Networks recently reported upbeat quarterly results and raised its full-year guidance.

