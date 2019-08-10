Reports: Jeffrey Epstein Dies By Suicide In Jail

Multiple outlets reported Saturday morning that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in jail overnight. The financier had been charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy to traffic minors for sex.

Officials told NBC News "he was found at 7:30 a.m. ET at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York and that he hanged himself."

Epstein was arrested on July 6 in connection with charges of sex trafficking minors in New York and Florida from 2002 through 2005. He had been moved to a suicide-watch unit after being found unconscious in his cell on July 23.

"U.S. prosecutors said Epstein used his wealth and power to sexually abuse dozens of young girls for years at his homes, paying them hundreds of dollars in cash for each encounter and hundreds more if they brought in more victims," according to Bloomberg.