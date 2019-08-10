Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Reports: Jeffrey Epstein Dies By Suicide In Jail
Jason Shubnell  
August 10, 2019 9:39am   Comments
Share:
Reports: Jeffrey Epstein Dies By Suicide In Jail

Multiple outlets reported Saturday morning that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in jail overnight. The financier had been charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy to traffic minors for sex.

Officials told NBC News "he was found at 7:30 a.m. ET at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York and that he hanged himself."

Epstein was arrested on July 6 in connection with charges of sex trafficking minors in New York and Florida from 2002 through 2005. He had been moved to a suicide-watch unit after being found unconscious in his cell on July 23.

"U.S. prosecutors said Epstein used his wealth and power to sexually abuse dozens of young girls for years at his homes, paying them hundreds of dollars in cash for each encounter and hundreds more if they brought in more victims," according to Bloomberg.

Posted-In: Jeffrey EpsteinNews Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

When OFAC Wants Information, Exporters Better Deliver