An AI-generated image depicting Elon Musk donning traditional Indian groom attire went viral, prompting a reaction from the billionaire himself.

What Happened: Musk replied, "I love it," with two Indian flags on a photo of him wearing a sherwani at a wedding.

The AI-generated image was shared by a Dogecoin designer, who said, "A midjourney art of Elon Musk in an Indian attire is going viral in India."

Not just Musk, even his massive fan base in India was impressed with the photo. Within a mere five hours of Musk’s comment, the photo amassed over 1.3 million views.

The comment section was flooded with lauds and praise for Musk, and many even invited the billionaire to visit India.

India’s Rolling Canvas Presentations first shared pictures featuring Musk dressed in traditional Indian wedding attire. The photography page on Instagram utilized an AI application to generate these images. Notably, the pictures depict Musk wearing a sherwani while dancing with wedding guests and riding a horse at a supposed Indian wedding.

The photo also sparked curiosity about Musk's plans for India. The billionaire has been long mulling Tesla’s foray into India. However, the company has been facing headwinds due to the high import duty levied by the Indian government, and it has been lobbying the government to reduce the rates.

A recent report revealed that a high-ranking delegation from Tesla recently met with Union Commerce Ministry officials in New Delhi, discussing potential opportunities in India's growing electric vehicle market.

