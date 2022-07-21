Remember Elon Musk And Christine Baranski's Viral 'Death Stare' Met Gala Photo? Actress Finally Reveals What Was Going On

American actress and comedian Christine Baranski said that her cold stare at Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk during the Met Gala in May was fueled by disdain.

What Happened: Baranski said she has no memory of turning back and looking at Musk the moment a photo of her glowering at Musk was taken by Sinna Nasseri but she was dissing the entrepreneur at the time, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“The funny thing is I have no memory of turning back and glaring at him, but I was actually dissing him as I was waiting in line to go to dinner,” said Baranski.

Branski told her friend, “Oh my God, it's Elon Musk.” — she remembered saying, “‘I don't know how you feel about him, but why is he spending billions of dollars in space when he could be cleaning up the planet?’”

Branski said she did not pose for the viral picture but must have looked back and turned at some point while talking to her friend, according to the report.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: A frame of the photo was presented to Branski and her epic reaction was shared on Twitter by the writer Evan Ross Katz.

Here is six perfect frames of Christine Baranski losing her shit after being gifted the photo @strangevictory_ took of her giving the death stare to El*n M*sk at the Met Gala by her daughter. pic.twitter.com/YeFq34guQV — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) May 9, 2022

Baranski revealed that she vented some of her ire on billionaires in the final season of “The Good Fight” which has a character equivalent to Musk. The show streams on Paramount Global PARA streaming service Paramount Plus.

“We have our own Elon Musk in The Good Fight,” said Branski. “I get to bash the billionaires a bit. I've added a few lines [to the script], and I actually will include Elon Musk in the final episode,” reported Entertainment Weekly.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Tesla shares rose 1.45% higher at $753.24 in the after-hours trading after closing 0.8% higher at $742.50 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Netflix Avatar Of 'Resident Evil' Shrugs Off Critics' Hate To Rank No. 2 On Most-Watched List

Photo by Featureflash Photo Agency on Shutterstock