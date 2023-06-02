The OG Mobile Phone Innovator Returns With 4th-Gen Foldables Starting At $999

Motorola MSI, the pioneer in mobile phone innovation, has announced its fourth-generation foldable devices with a starting price of $999.

What Happened: Motorola has officially announced its fourth-generation lineup of foldable smartphones, unveiling the highly anticipated Moto Razr+ and Moto Razr models.

Moto Razr+: The device stands out as the flagship offering, boasting a high-refresh-rate display that delivers a seamless and immersive visual experience. With its versatile front screen, the company said users could effortlessly access various apps, notifications and media playback.

According to Motorola, the device is the “thinnest flippable smartphone in the industry when flipped closed.”

The Moto Razr+ boasts a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Its 3800 mAh battery supports 30W quick charging.

Price Point And Release: Priced at $999, the Moto Razr+ is set to launch in the U.S. on June 23. Starting June 16, customers in the U.S. can secure their pre-orders for the 2023 Motorola Razr+ through motorola.com, as well as select carriers and retailers.

Moto Razr: Motorola teased the Moto Razr with a unique design and battery for those seeking a more affordable option.

Moto Razr has a slightly slower Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a larger 4200 mAh battery. It also sports a distinctive “vegan leather” exterior and features a smaller front screen that primarily shows notifications and the time.

Price Point And Release: While this model’s price and release date are yet to be revealed, Moto Razr is expected to be significantly cheaper than its flagship counterpart.

Why It’s Important: Martin Cooper invented the cellphone 50 years ago. On April 3, 1973, he made his first public call from a handheld portable telephone on a New York City street via a prototype that his team at Motorola had already started designing five months before.

However, over the years, other smartphone makers have surpassed Motorola in churning out more popular products.

Last year, it was reported that Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone’s share of the U.S. smartphone market touched the 50%-mark since it was launched in 2007.

Smartphones powered by Alphabet, Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Android operating system comprised the remaining half.

Photo courtesy: Motorola