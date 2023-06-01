Boeing Co BA and NASA on Thursday said they are standing down on the July launch attempt of Boeing’s first manned test flight to the International Space Station (ISS).

What Happened: The rocket manufacturing company assessed that it is ‘safest’ to stand down on the launch after a supplier flagged an issue with the parachute.

The company needs time to conduct additional testing on its parachutes to enable a safe flight for Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, Boeing said in a statement.

This is the final test flight of Boeing for certification by NASA but the first with astronauts aboard the company’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft. During the demonstration mission, it is expected to be launched atop United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket from Florida and return eight days later.

The flight was previously scheduled for July 21. A new launch date is yet to be determined.

Why It Matters: In 2014, NASA chose both Boeing and SpaceX to fly crews to the ISS under its commercial crew program.

However, earlier this week, Elon Musk‘s SpaceX commemorated its first manned test flight from three years ago. SpaceX is also about to complete the six missions it initially received contracts for. NASA has also awarded additional flights to SpaceX.

