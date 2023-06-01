In a new interview, Elon Musk voiced his agreement with Twitter’s co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey over his opinions about the reformation of the microblogging site as a public company.

What Happened: Musk, who acquired Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion, recently sat down with the satirical news website, The Babylon Bee, for an interview at the company’s headquarters.

During the over one-hour sit-down, the tech billionaire touched upon several subjects such as comparing Twitter with Monty Python’s “Argument Clinic,” the NPR controversy, drawing parallels between Magneto and George Soros, uncovering hidden censorship layers and reforming the microblogging site as a public company.

During the interview, Musk was asked, “Do you think it’s possible to run a free speech platform that is profitable,” he said, “We’re going to find out.”

The Twitter titan agreed that it’s difficult for a publicly traded company because one can be sued for not taking actions that maximize profitability. “Jack was right that it was impossible to reform it (Twitter) as a public company.”

Speaking about Twitter Files and censorship layers, “We are trying to be as transparent as possible.” “If we’re not going to expose the things we have done wrong, why should people believe us in the future.”

He said they are still uncovering hidden layers of censorship on the platform.

Speaking about the current Twitter algorithm, he said the system considers the users’ interaction on the platform. If someone is arguing on the platform, it shows them similar content that the user might want to interact with.

Despite getting major backlash, when asked if he regrets buying Twitter “just to make a stand for free speech,” Musk stated, “I think it was necessary,” adding, “I think it was the right move to acquire Twitter even at the outrageously high price.”

Watch the complete interview here:

Why It’s Important: Previously, it was reported that Musk made it his priority on his first day as Twitter CEO to reinstate the account of The Babylon Bee. It had been banned from the platform for allegedly posting anti-transgender tweets targeting a member of the Joe Biden administration.

The site’s account was reinstated after three weeks of him assuming control of Twitter.

