Tesla Roadster Reservations Are Open Again: How To Book Yours

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has resumed accepting reservations for its Roadster supercar.

What Happened: The Roadster is now available for pre-order on Tesla’s website. To make a reservation, customers need to make an initial $5,000 payment using a credit card and a $45,000 payment via wire transfer within 10 days. The payment is fully refundable.

Although the estimated starting price for the base model of the Roadster is around $200,000, the reservation agreement clarifies that this is only an estimate and not the final price. The purchase price will be confirmed once the vehicle is configured, as the company is still finalizing the options, features, and hardware for the vehicle.

It’s important to note that making a pre-order does not guarantee the delivery of the vehicle.

Why It Matters: Last week, CEO Elon Musk stated that the design and engineering of the Roadster would be completed this year and production would begin by the end of next year. Musk made these comments during a Twitter Spaces session hosted by Ford CEO Jim Farley.

Musk also expressed gratitude to those who have been patiently waiting for their vehicles, acknowledging that they have been testing the patience of reservation holders.

The new Tesla Roadster, touted as the “quickest car in the world,” was unveiled as a concept in November 2017. Initially, production was anticipated to start in 2021.

