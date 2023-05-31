Apple Supplier Foxconn Rides the AI Wave, Doubles Down on Server Business Amid ChatGPT Frenzy

- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd HNHPF, operating as Foxconn, forecasts its AI server business to at least double in the second half of this year, taking a cue from Nvidia Corp NVDA.
- The critical Apple Inc AAPL supplier expected up to triple-digit growth in AI servers in the second half, Financial Times cites chair Young Liu.
- Liu said the ChatGPT frenzy and increasing reliance were driving the boost in demand.
- Foxconn also makes many other electronic products and components, from computers and industrial robots to electric cars and semiconductors.
- Liu’s forecast for this year comes just a week after Nvidia boosted its revenue outlook due to the exponential growth in data center capacity needed to train AI systems.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM has also discussed “structurally higher demand” partly due to AI-fuelled growth.
- Liu reiterated his earlier forecast that 2023 revenues would be flat compared with last year due to inflation and geopolitical tensions.
- Of Foxconn’s NT$6.6 trillion ($215 billion) in revenue last year, NT$1.1 trillion came from manufacturing servers, which has a 40% global market share, and 20% of the server business was in AI.
- Foxconn focused on assembling tech gadgets and making a range of lower-end components, therefore receiving a much smaller piece of the revenues from the AI server boom than chip design companies such as Nvidia.
- However, Foxconn sources acknowledged an extensive footprint leading to much momentum.
- Price Action: HNHPF shares closed higher by 0.41% at $6.61 on Tuesday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.