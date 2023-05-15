Apple Supplier Foxconn Earmarks $500M To Set Up Manufacturing Plant In India

- Apple Inc AAPL supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd HNHPF Foxconn proposes to invest $500 million to set up manufacturing plants in the southern Indian state of Telangana.
- Foxconn's investment will create 25,000 jobs in the first phase, the state's IT minister K. T. Rama Rao, tweeted on Monday.
- Foxconn, which already manufactures iPhones in India, bagged a deal to manufacture the AirPods in India in 2023.
- It also bought land worth $37 million in Bengaluru in May, TechCrunch reports.
- Indian government's financial incentives to boost local manufacturing attracted commitments from Foxconn, Wistron Corp WICOF, and Pegatron Corp PGTRF.
- Apple, which launched its first two retail stores in India in April, could expand its iPhone manufacturing capacity in India to produce 25% of all iPhones by 2025, according to JP Morgan.
- The growing interest from Apple's manufacturing partners coincides with the iPhone maker's attempts to expand its manufacturing infrastructure beyond China.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.34% at $173.16 premarket on the last check Monday.
- Benzinga now provides actionable financial news and trading ideas for the Indian financial markets on in.benzinga.com.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: GovernmentNewsTechBriefsEurasia