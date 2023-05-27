Bill Gates' Alleged Lover Mila Antonova Had Links With Notorious Russian Spy: Report

Bill Gates was in the news recently after the Wall Street Journal reported that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had allegedly threatened the Microsoft co-founder over an extramarital affair he had with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova.

What Happened: Antonova was an acquaintance of Anna Chapman, who is believed to be a member of a Russian spy ring, the Telegraph reported, citing a photo of the two shared by the Daily Mail. The photo was reportedly a selfie that was taken on a New York road before Chapman was arrested in the U.S. in June 2010 on charges of illegal spying.

Chapman pled guilty to the charges and was deported to Russia shortly after.

Why It’s Important: Epstein committed suicide in a jail in 2019 while awaiting trial over child trafficking and sexual abuse charges. He reportedly had ties with many rich and powerful people, bringing them under the radar for potential wrongdoings.

The latest revelation about the Antonova-Chapman connection reignites questions about Gates’ relationship with Epstein and whether the latter two knew about the bridge player’s ties with the Russian spy ring, the Telegraph report said.

Gates ties with Epstein are rumored to be the reason behind the billionaire’s divorce from his ex-wife Melinda.

