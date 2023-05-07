Jack Dorsey Urges Student Tracking Elon Musk's Jet To Continue Posting On Bluesky: 'Keep On Keepin' On'

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has asked Jack Sweeney, the Florida student who is tracking Elon Musk's private jet on Twitter, to continue doing so and share the same updates on rival apps Bluesky and Nostr.

On Saturday, the two had a brief exchange on Bluesky about Sweeney's jet-tracking account, reports Insider.

"What's ur take on ElonJet?" the college student asked Dorsey. In response, the Twitter co-founder wrote, "Keep on keepin' on. Send updates here and to Nostr."

Last week, Sweeney was asked during a podcast interview whether interacting with his "hero," Musk, was "disappointing."

"Oh yeah, it was definitely different," Sweeney said, adding that he wants to pursue artificial intelligence in the future.

Sweeney also revealed that, because his father used to work in the airline industry, Sweeney used to track planes as a child.

"Then, I had an interest in Elon Musk and where he was, what he was doing. And then I figured that he had a private jet. And that I could track it myself. But nobody was really doing it. So I started doing it during my free time during COVID," Sweeney said.

The Florida student said Musk had offered him $5000 to delete his account. Instead of accepting, Sweeney asked for a higher amount — $50,000 to be exact — and was eventually banned on Twitter.

Bluesky is a Twitter alternative backed by Dorsey. It was initially incubated at Twitter in 2019, long before Elon Musk acquired the company. Since then, Dorsey has said Bluesky is a public benefit company and "an open decentralized standard for social media."

In April 2022, Bluesky landed $12 million in funding with Dorsey on its board. The platform now has more than 60,000 users.

