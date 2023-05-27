Late on Friday, Elon Musk boasted how Ron DeSantis was able to raise "all-time record" funds for his campaign despite people mocking the Florida governor for his chaotic entry into the presidential race.

What Happened: Musk said there's a lot of noise around DeSantis' tech-marred Twitter launch campaign; however, very few people are talking about how the Republican primary candidate was able to raise "all-time record" funds for his campaigning.

"Lot of noise about [Ron DeSantis] announcing & discussing his Presidential bid on this platform. But you [know] what isn't noise? Setting an all-time record for fundraising! Worth considering for announcements in general," Musk wrote on his social media platform, quoting a tweet from CBS News that said Governor DeSantis raised $8.2 million in the first 24 hours after launching his presidential campaign.

Why It Matters: The planned official launch of the DeSantis campaign, featuring a Twitter interview with Musk, encountered technical difficulties during the broadcast on Wednesday. Many viewers experienced intermittent sound loss; some could not join or were unexpectedly dropped off. The moderator, David Sacks, claimed that Twitter experienced glitches because the DeSantis campaign launch was the "biggest room" ever held on the platform.

DeSantis’ glitchy entry was also criticized by former President and GOP primary contender Donald Trump, who called his campaign a “disaster.”

Meanwhile, on the prospect of interviewing other presidential candidates, Musk said, "I have made the invitation several times, including in the DeSantis Spaces itself!"

