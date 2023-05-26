Ulta Beauty, Tilray Brands And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

SunCar Technology Group Inc. SDA shares tumbled 24.5% to $11.37 in pre-market amid continued volatility following the recent completion of the company's combination with Goldenbridge Acquisition to become a publicly-traded company.

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY shares dropped 18.6% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after the company raised $150 million via unsecured convertible senior notes offering.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA shares fell 8.4% to $444.63 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results.

Tingo Group, Inc. TIO shares dropped 7.1% to $3.53 in pre-market trading after dropping 18% on Thursday.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA shares fell 5.3% to $7.28 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday.

Tigo Energy, Inc. TYGO dropped 3.5% to $10.81 in pre-market trading.

AMTD IDEA Group AMTD shares fell 3.3% to $1.49 in pre-market trading.

RH RH shares declined 2.3% to $248.88 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarterly results, but lowered its FY23 adjusted operating margin guidance.

