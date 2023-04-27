In a world where netizens and tech experts like Elon Musk are vocally asking for appropriate measures to regulate artificial intelligence developments, a Reddit user believes that OpenAI’s chatGPT is not to blame.

What Happened: A Reddit user who goes by the name Homo Sapien on the platform shared a post saying OpenAI is not to blame for “neutering” chatGPT, but ignorance plus the stupidity of humans is the main culprit.

In the post, the Redditor said people nowadays keep making accusations like “ChatGPT used to be so good, why it’s it horrible now?” or “They are restricting technological progress, why?” — and the answer lies “in the plain human ignorance or abuse of technology.”

According to the Reddit user, when people become excessively self-assured about AI’s (in this case, chatGPT) abilities and disregard the potential dangers of seeking advice from the chatbot in sensitive fields like Medicine or Law, issues arise.

Tech-savvy individuals can also fall prey to the well-documented hallucinations that ChatGPT is notorious for. This exacerbates the peril of depending on ChatGPT for delicate matters — and people might hold OpenAI or chatGPT responsible for any adverse consequences, stated the Reddit user.

Why It’s Important: Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL CEO Sundar Pichai previously acknowledged that AI generally struggles with “hallucination problems” with no clear explanation.

OpenAI’s chatGPT was previously accused of being “woke.” Similarly, Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT Bing AI, powered by the same OpenAI technology that works behind chatGPT, was condemned for going rogue. Google Bard was ridiculed for giving incorrect information during its launch, which eventually sparked the chatbot’s accuracy debate.

