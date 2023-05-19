Farfetch, Catalent And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Friday's Pre-Market Session

SunCar Technology Group Inc SDA shares climbed 43.9% to $5.90 in pre-market trading after dropping 33% on Thursday.

Farfetch Limited FTCH rose 21.4% to $5.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Bloom Energy Corporation BE shares gained 6% to $14.47 in pre-market trading. Bloom Energy is scheduled to host an Investor Conference at the New York Stock Exchange on May 23, 2023.

UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR shares climbed 5.2% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Thursday. UP Fintech recently announced it will remove its app "Tiger International" from the Chinese mainland app market in response to requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The company is expected to report its financial results for the first quarter on May 30, 2023.

The Gap, Inc. GPS shares rose 4.1% to $8.44 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Thursday. Gap is projected to report its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on May 25, 2023.

Catalent Inc CTLT gained 3.9% to $33.40 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.

Coty Inc. COTY rose 3.8% to $11.77 in pre-market trading.

Grab Holdings Limited GRAB gained 3.1% to $2.83 in pre-market trading. Grab shares dropped around 15% on Thursday after the company reported a decline in first-quarter deliveries.

