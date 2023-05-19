Investor Sentiment Improves Further After Nasdaq Jumps 1.5%

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in overall sentiment among U.S. investors on Thursday.

The Nasdaq Composite surged to record its highest closing level since Aug. 2022 on Thursday amid debt ceiling negotiations that remained in focus for Wall Street traders..

Walmart Inc WMT reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised full-year forecast.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 115 points to 33,535.91 on Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 0.94% at 4,198.05, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.51% to settle at 12,688.84 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Deere & Company DE, Foot Locker, Inc. FL and Catalent, Inc. CTLT today.

At a current reading of 66.0, the index remained in the "Greed" zone, versus a previous reading of 61.0

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

