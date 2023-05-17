Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk yet again pointed at the declining birth rates amid warnings of a severe population crisis.

What Happened: Musk responded to a tweet from a user Ian Miles Cheong, emphasizing an urgent need for action amid declining birth rates and the potential consequences of inaction on the future of humanity.

See Also: Elon Musk Says On US-China Relations Amid ‘Inevitable’ Taiwan Crisis: ‘One Does Not Need To Read Between The Lines’

“Just have kids one way or another, or humanity [will] die with a whimper in adult diapers!” Musk tweeted.

Ian said it is challenging to find solutions in a liberal-oriented, secular society as the world faces the imminent threat of a severe population collapse. He added that emphasizing traditional values could contribute to a rise in the birth rate.

See Also: Elon Musk Paints Remote Work As ‘Morally Wrong,’ Says ‘Laptop Classes’ Are Living In ‘La-La-Land’

“On the subject of the population collapse: No one wants to hear this, and the solution won’t be well received as an answer for a liberal-oriented, secular society, but if you want to increase the birth rate, you need to emphasize traditional values,” Ian tweeted.

Why It Matter: Musk has repeatedly raised concerns about the imminent threat to the world’s population as birth rates have been declining in many countries and, in some cases, have fallen below replacement levels.

This massive decline in population poses numerous societal, economic, and environmental challenges, including an aging population, a strain on public services, and potential workforce shortages.

Read Next: Micromanaging Or Masterstroke? Elon Musk Reportedly Takes Control Of Tesla's Hiring Process