Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

Citigroup C - P/E: 6.47 StoneX Group SNEX - P/E: 8.22 Credicorp BAP - P/E: 8.39 Yiren Digital YRD - P/E: 1.28 BanColombia CIB - P/E: 3.92

Citigroup has reported Q1 earnings per share at $2.19, which has increased by 88.79% compared to Q4, which was 1.16. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.35%, which has increased by 0.12% from 4.23% in the previous quarter.

StoneX Group saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.7 in Q1 to $2.12 now. Most recently, Credicorp reported earnings per share at $4.55, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $3.45. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.76%, which has decreased by 0.01% from 4.77% in the previous quarter.

Yiren Digital's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.78, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.42. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.34%, which has increased by 1.34% from 0.0% last quarter.

BanColombia saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.42 in Q4 to $1.54 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 13.01%, which has increased by 2.89% from 10.12% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.