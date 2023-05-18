Fast-food chain Wendy's Co. WEN plans to integrate cutting-edge technology into its service to revolutionize customer experiences.

What Happened: Wendy's is preparing to launch a pilot program that utilizes a robot-powered "underground delivery system" for online order pickups.

This initiative is designed to optimize efficiency, convenience, and speed, guaranteeing a hassle-free experience for customers.

Customers no longer need to enter the restaurant or endure long waits at the drive-thru — their meals will be promptly delivered to their cars.

The fast-food chain has joined forces with Pipedream, an autonomous logistics company, to develop and implement this artificial intelligence-powered delivery system.

The process involves a network of tunnels, allowing autonomous robots to transport online food orders from Wendy's kitchens to the specially designed "instant pickup portals" located alongside parking spaces.

Upon arrival at a designated parking space, customers initiate contact with the restaurant crew through the instant pickup portal's speaker to confirm their order. Seamlessly, an autonomous robot is deployed, embarking on an underground journey through the tunnels to deliver the food directly to the customer's waiting vehicle.

Why It Matters: As mobile ordering continues to gain popularity, Wendy's strives to lead the way in providing seamless digital pick-up experiences.

A few days ago, the fast-food chain said that it had partnered Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Cloud to introduce an AI chatbot that can take orders at its drive-thru. Wendy's and Google Cloud joined forces to develop a solution called "Wendy's FreshAI," an AI chatbot designed to streamline the ordering process at the company's drive-thrus.

