Elon Musk delved into the vast realm of artificial intelligence, or AI, and how it could shape the future of children in the workforce. Musk also shared the advice he would offer his children as they enter the workforce amid the AI boom.

What Happened: The Tesla CEO has one piece of advice for young people as AI becomes more commonplace — "follow their heart in terms of what they find interesting to do."

Musk said this during an interview with CNBC's David Faber on Tuesday.

Faber said he found it a challenge to guide his son's career choices, particularly due to the ever-evolving AI technology. He was intrigued to learn how Musk would tackle advising his own children in light of these constant changes.

Musk said it was a "tough question to answer" and went on to add that he would just tell them to "try to be as useful as possible to the rest of society."

"If we do get to a sort of like magic genie situation where you could ask the AI for anything, and let’s say it’s even the benign scenario how do we actually find fulfillment? How do we find meaning in life if the AI could do your job better than you can?" Musk said.

Musk added that when he delves too deeply into contemplation, he finds it “demotivating."

"I put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into building the companies," Musk said, adding that at times he questions whether it’s worth it. "I’m like, should I be doing this because if I am sacrificing time with friends and family…but then ultimately the AI could do all these things, does that make sense?"

"To some extent, I have to have a suspension of disbelief in order to be motivated. So, I guess I would say just you work on things that you find interesting, fulfilling and that contributes some good to the rest of the society."

Why It Matters: Musk has time and again been vocal about his concerns about rapid developments in artificial intelligence. In April, Musk said during an interview that AI had the "potential of civilization destruction."

Recently, he also signed an open letter along with countless other tech leaders, including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, seeking a "pause for at least six months the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4."

