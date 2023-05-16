Micromanaging Or Masterstroke? Elon Musk Reportedly Takes Control Of Tesla's Hiring Process

Days after assuring more time to Tesla Inc TSLA, CEO Elon Musk is reportedly taking direct control of hiring at the Texas-based electric vehicle company.

What Happened: Musk instructed all Vice Presidents to send hiring requests of their department to him once a week, Business Insider reported.

In an email on Monday, Musk stated, “No one can join Tesla, even as a contractor, until you receive my email approval. Think carefully before sending me the request.” He added that he would like a “better understanding” of hiring at Tesla.

Tesla’s employee count reached 127,855 at the end of 2022, reflecting a significant increase from the previous year, as per the report.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Musk has taken charge of hiring at Tesla. Last year, he called for a 10% reduction in jobs, citing concerns about the economy. In 2019, it was also reported that he required approval for all employee hires.

Last week, Musk stepped down as the CEO of Twitter, paving the way for Linda Yaccarino. Musk said on Twitter, “Obviously, bringing on Linda allows me to devote more time to Tesla, which is exactly what I will be doing!”

Photo courtesy: Thomas Hawk on Flickr