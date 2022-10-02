Musk Worries About Declining Birth Rate, Say This Country Will 'Eventually Cease To Exist'

This article was originally published on May 8, 2022.

On Saturday, May 7, a Twitter profile named @WholeMarsBlog shared a post about the declining population of Japan.

Reacting to the tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded and raised his concern about the falling birth rate and rising death rate.

At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist. This would be a great loss for the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2022

@WholeMarsBlog cited a report which mentioned that Japan's population had its largest population drop on record, falling by 644,000 to just over 125.5 million in 2021.

The drop was the biggest since comparable data became available in 1950.

Earlier in January, Musk spoke about population collapse and mentioned that people should focus on having more babies.

We should be much more worried about population collapse — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2022

If there aren’t enough people for Earth, then there definitely won’t be enough for Mars � — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2022

In April, he shared how the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a lower birth rate as opposed to the "baby boom" that was expected due to people being forced to stay indoors.

I’m talking about not having kids in the first place. That’s the problem. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2022

"I'm really worried about this birth rate thing," Musk said in a recent interview. "That's been troubling me for many years because I don't see it turning around. Every year it's worse. And I drive my friends crazy with this."

"I spent a lot of time talking about the birth rate thing," Musk added. "That might be the single biggest threat to the future of human civilization."

